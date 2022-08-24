Misurata Free Zone Orders A Powerful New Tug To Med Marine To Strengthen Its Tugboat Fleet

Misurata Free Zone and Med Marine signed a contract for construction of new state-of-the-art vessel, MED-A2885 class tugboat. It is RAstar-2800 design of well-known Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering firm, Canadian Robert Allan LTD.

Contract signing ceremony was held in Misurata, Libya at the facilities of Misurata Free Zone.

Gürkan Gürmeriçliler, Turkish Consul General of Misurata, Muhsin Sigutri, Misurata Free Zone Chairman, Abdolmwla A. Abolwaifa, General Director of Misurata Free Zone, Aladdin R. Baba, Marketing & Cooperation Manager of Misurata Free Zone, Abdelhakim Elshebani, Purchasing Representative of Misurata Free Zone and Yıldız Bozkurt, General Manager of Med Marine, Can Cicioglu, Business Development Senior Specialist of Med Marine attended the ceremony.

The vessel will be built in Med Marine’s Eregli Shipyard in Turkey’s Zonguldak region.

RAstar designs are described as following;

The epitome of high-performance ASD escort tugs

Unique sponsored hull-form for superior escort performance and improved sea-keeping

Roll response less than half of other standard designs

With these features, MED-A2885 offers the opportunity to expand operational capabilities for the Misurata Free Zone when joins its fleet.

Med Marine’s General Manager, Mrs. Yıldız Bozkurt comments on the contract:

We are honored by the trust placed in Med Marine by Misurata Free Zone with this contract. This is a significant project for us and an investment for Misurata Free Zone.

Both parties have shown a constructive approach during technical and commercial negotiations.

MED-A2885 has been proven in both model and full-scale testing to provide significantly enhanced escort towing performance. We would like to thank Misurata Free Zone for putting their trust in Med Marine’s shipbuilding experience and knowledge, as well as for the proven, dependable, and compliant solution tugboat, MED-2885.

We are happy to see increasing demand for MED-A2885 class tugboat from ports and tugboat operators.

Misurata Free Zone’s Chairman, Mr. Muhsin Sigutri comments on the contract:

We would like to thank you for your cooperation with us. It was a great pleasure and honor to have signed this contract to have become partners with a leading Turkish shipbuilder and operator. The contract has been of huge significance for us. We are sure that the mutual interests to both of us in developing the port sector is a guarantee of impactful success at the end; therefore, I expect this contract will lead to mutual benefits in all its aspects in the long term.

As we work together for MFZ port development , we also expect that our partnership will encourage and increase the demand for more Med Marine’s state of the-art tugboats and further relevant services at the highest global quality standards that meet MFZ’s needs.

We take this opportunity to express our gratitude for every effort has been made to make this cooperation successful and fruitful.

As Mediterranean ‘s leading trade and investment hub and port operator, MFZ confirms its commitments toward its partnership with Med Marine to achieve its goals and vision.

Source: Med Marine