Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Completes Basic Design of Ammonia Fuel Supply System for Marine Engines under Development by WinGD

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has finalized the basic design for an ammonia fuel supply system for the X-DF-A engine, an ammonia-fueled large, low-speed two-stroke marine engine currently under development by WinGD, a Swiss designer and licensor of large marine engines. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to conduct technical studies with WinGD aimed at commercialization of the system.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and WinGD concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in June 2023 to undertake technical studies on an ammonia fuel supply system (Note), with the aim of contributing to the achievement of a new target set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime industry by or around 2050. The technical studies conducted by the two companies led to the finalization of a basic design for an ammonia fuel supply system for engines under development by WinGD.

Because ammonia emits no CO2 when combusted, it has attracted attention as a fuel with the potential to contribute significantly to reducing GHG emissions in the maritime industry, and it is expected to be utilized in the future as a source of stable, clean energy. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is continuing to develop marine ammonia handling systems, such as fuel supply systems and ammonia gas abatement systems for a wide range of ammonia fuel combustion systems, including the X-DF-A engine. In addition, by proposing ammonia-fueled vessels in conjunction with design and engineering for onboard plants comprising multiple ammonia-fueled combustion systems, such as main engines, power generation engines, and boilers, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will promote the decarbonization of the maritime industry, realize a carbon-neutral society, and contribute to the reduction of environmental impacts on a global scale.

