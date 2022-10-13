Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Training Ship OSHIMA MARU Built for Oshima College

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, today held a christening and launch ceremony for the OSHIMA MARU, a training ship for National Institute of Technology (Kosen), Oshima College. The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant at MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The handover is scheduled for March 2023, following completion of interior work and sea trials. The new vessel will go into service providing students with practical training in ocean navigation, and conducting surveys and experiments related to operations and the ocean.

The OSHIMA MARU is the fourth-generation training vessel for the school, and the first new ship in 29 years, since 1993. This is the second vessel Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has built for the school, following the third-generation training ship currently in operation. From the standpoint of convenience and security, the new ship features a dedicated area for female students, as well as elaborate interior lighting and design, and a comfortable learning and living environment. The vessel also has functions that allow it to serve as a support ship during disasters, such as supplying outboard water and electricity, transport of relief supplies, and providing accommodations.

Consideration has also been given to ease of use, including a multipurpose toilet and sick bay located near the ship entrance, and fewer level differences within the ship to allow for smooth movement. Further, the ship is equipped with an electric propulsion system and lithium-ion batteries, which is expected to provide energy efficiency through parallel operation with the onboard generators, a reduced environmental load by running exclusively on batteries near shore, and a better living environment from reduced inboard noise and vibration.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to support its customers and the advancement of society by building ships with exceptional fuel efficiency and environmental performance, and that contribute to the training of next-generation maritime officers, and oceanographic surveys.

Source: MHI Group