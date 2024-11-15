Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony of LNG-Powered Roll-on/Roll-off Ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company, today held a christening and launch ceremony for the TRANS HARMONY EMERALD, the second of two LNG-powered roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) ships(Note) under construction for Toyofuji Shipping Co., Ltd. The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant of MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The ship’s handover is scheduled for June 2025 following completion of outfitting work and sea trials. The TRANS HARMONY EMERALD will serve as a RO/RO vessel on shipping routes in Asia.

The TRANS HARMONY EMERALD is approximately 195 meters in overall length, approximately 30.6 meters in breadth, and has gross tonnage of approximately 49,500. It can simultaneously transport about 3,000 passenger cars. The ship’s main engine and main generator engine are high-performance dual-fuel engines each accommodating LNG or diesel fuel. Together these engines enable a greater than 25% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to ships with the same hull and powered by fuel oil, cutting SOx (sulfur oxides) emissions to near zero, thereby helping to reduce the vessel’s environmental footprint.

The christening and launch ceremony of the first vessel, “TRANS HARMONY GREEN,” for Toyofuji Shipping, has already been held this June, and its handover is scheduled for late January 2025.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as part of MHI Group’s strategic initiatives for energy transition, today contributes toward realizing a carbon-neutral world by building LNG-powered ships enabling the maritime industry to achieve a low-carbon footprint. Going forward, as a maritime system integrator the Company will continue to work with its business partners to solve diverse issues through construction of ferries and RO/RO ships that will contribute to stable operations at sea while also providing outstanding energy and environmental performance.

RO/RO ships are equipped with a ferry-type ramp enabling direct vehicle access, including cargo-loaded trucks and trailers.

Source: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.