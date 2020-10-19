Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives BV approval for new LNG fuel system

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has been granted a new approval in principle (AIP) *1 by Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification. The approval is for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply system (FGSS) for marine four-stroke dual fuel engines*2. The approval was confirmed in a presentation ceremony at Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s Headquarters in Yokohama today.

The FGSS comprises an LNG fuel tank, gas supply unit, control systems, and other relevant equipment. The system was developed mainly to be installed on coastal ferries and small to mid-sized cargo ships.

Claude Maillot, Bureau Veritas Senior Vice President, North Asia, who presented the AiP certificate by a video call from Shanghai, commenting today, said: ‘This new system has received BV’s approval in principle recognizing that Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has clearly demonstrated that the new system meets our class rules and standards for gas safety and regulatory compliance. I congratulate Mitsubishi Shipbuilding – it is their deep experience and knowledge, acquired through decades of LNG carrier construction and technical development, that have enabled them to develop this innovative new system.’

The FGSS will use small size ‘vacuum-insulated’ type containment tanks with a double shell structure that ensures high heat insulation and also allows the external cylinder of the tank to remain at normal temperatures. This simplifies the support structure requirements for the tank and reduces installation work. Furthermore, the Tank Connection Space*3 is also designed to reduce space, operational, and maintenance requirements.

Maillot concluded: ‘Innovations like these are helping drive the industry towards better environmental and operational performance – while reducing risk. Sharing our LNG expertise, we are very proud to be able to support Mitsubishi Shipbuilding in realizing their ambitions.’

Source: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding