Mitsui E&S: Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

New Orders

Machinery segment recovered significantly due to the firm shipping market, but totally decreased compared YOY due to the removal of MODEC from consolidated subsidiary.

Net Sales

Machinery segment performed well due to firm orders, but sales decreased YOY due to progress of business revival plan, such as the removal of MODEC from consolidated subsidiary.

Operating Income (Loss)

Profit increased compared YOY due to progress in the settlement of various undetermined costs at the engineering segment.

Operating Income comparison between initial forecast and results for FYE Mar. 2023.

Significant increase compared to initial forecast mainly due to improved profit in the Engineering segment.

Initial forecast Engineering

Mainly due to progress in the settlement of various undetermined costs +3.5 Ship

Improvement due to a shift to fabless engineering business +1.1

Machinery Increase due to firm after-sales service business +0.4

Others

Mainly due to deterioration of overseas subsidiaries (0.6)

Source: Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding