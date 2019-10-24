Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding deliveres a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier to Tomaros Navigation, Liberia

Mitsui e & S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES-S) completed and delivered a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. “TOMAROS” (Hull No.1947) at its Tamano Shipyard on 23rd October, 2019 to TOMAROS NAVIGATION SA, Liberia.

This is the 20th ship of its “neo66BC”, the “wide beam shallow draft vessel” of line-up “neo series”.

Principal Particulars

• Length overall 199.99m

• Breadth (molded) 36.00m

• Depth (molded) 18.45m

• Gross Tonnage 38,234

• Deadweight 66,508 metric tons

• Main Engine MITSUI-MAN B&W 7S50ME-B9.3 Diesel Engine x1set

• Service Speed abt. 14.5 knots

• Complement 24 persons

• Classification Society NK

• Flag Bahamas

• Date of Delivery 23rd October, 2019

Special Features

• The vessel has four cranes and five cargo holds, and keeps the superior usability of 56BC.

• The vessel is designed to have enough deadweight more than 66,000 metric tons and capacity more than 82,800 cubic meters for loading various cargos like coal, ore, grain, as well as lengthy/heavy cargo such as steel pipe and hot coil.

• Fuel oil consumption is less than that of a conventional Supramax bulk carrier despite its enlargement.

• As a result of research work of interviews with ship owners and operators, investigations on ports all over the world and present trade patterns, wide beam (over-P’max) and shallow draft make it possible to have wide flexibility for operations and high transport efficiency.

• The new hull form makes it possible to keep good performance in rough sea conditions as well as calm sea conditions and shows better maneuverability.

• The size of hatch opening is the largest for this type of vessel in terms of both length and width.

• Main Engine, MITSUI-MAN B&W 7S50ME-B9.3 Diesel Engine, complying with MARPOL NOx restriction (Tier-II) for exhaust gas emissions, gives superior fuel oil consumption over wide range of output.

• Considering strengthened restriction for SOx, the ship has low sulfur fuel oil tanks, which are designed for operation in ECA (Emission Control Areas).

Source: Mitsui E & S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES-S)