Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Expects Firm Dry Bulk Market Moving Forward

The average exchange rate of Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar during the first six months appreciated by ¥0.08 year on year to ¥109.39. The average bunker price during the same period fell by US$19/MT year on year to US$438/MT.

As a result of the above, we recorded revenue of ¥574.3 billion, operating profit of ¥12.0 billion, ordinary profit of ¥28.1 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥25.6 billion.

The following is a summary of business conditions including revenue and ordinary profit/loss per business segment.

(A) Dry Bulk Business

In the Capesize bulker market, the charter rate continued to improve from the slump caused by the collapse of a mining dam in Brazil among other factors. From the beginning of July, the market rate rose, reflecting tighter vessel availability due to an increase in the number of vessels going into dry dock for the installation of scrubbers, in addition to the recovery of shipment volumes. The rate then remained firm in general. The Panamax bulker market remained in a downward trend in June. From early July, however, the market improved, driven by robust grain shipments from South America, and made steady headway until it peaked in September. Under such market conditions, the dry bulk business stably fulfilled long-term contracts for iron ore carriers, wood chip carriers and other vessels, also steadily implemented contract extensions and recorded an ordinary profit, albeit lower year on year.

(B) Energy Transport Business

The very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) market saw a sudden rise caused by the increasing instability in the Strait of Hormuz and the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. However, overall, the market was weak, reflecting a seasonal decrease in oil demand at the beginning of spring and regular maintenance of refineries in the Far East region. On the product tanker market, during the first quarter, the charter rate struggled to rise due to the large number of newly built vessels and regular maintenance of refineries. During the second quarter, there were the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, but the impact on the market overall was limited. Under these conditions, the tankers division reported an ordinary profit thanks to ceaseless efforts to improve operating efficiency through pool operations and cut costs, in addition to the stable fulfillment of long-term contracts and steady implementation of contract extensions.

The LNG carrier division generated stable profit mainly due to the completion of five newly built vessels, including a third icebreaking LNG carrier for the Yamal LNG Project. The offshore business division also recorded profit, reflecting steady operations of existing projects. A special purpose company that was established for an FPSO charter project invested in by the Company issued a project bond in international capital markets. It was the world’s first publicly offered project bond for an FPSO charter project.

(C) Product Transport Business

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE), the Company’s equity-method affiliate, achieved ordinary profit on a par with the initial forecast, reflecting an improvement in income and expenditure. Liftings improved significantly year on year, mainly as a result of the stabilization of services. Freight rates for Asia-North America routes improved year on year. As for the Asia-Europe routes, the supply-demand balance remained slack and the rise in spot rates during the busy summer period was limited.

The transportation volume of completed cars decreased, with a particular decline in shipments departing from northern Europe bound for the Mediterranean in the coastal Europe transportation business, in addition to decline in shipments departing from Europe and North America bound for China due to tighter emission standards in China and trade tensions between the US and China. The Company made progress in reducing the size of its fleet and rationalizing the allocation of vessels, mainly on routes between countries other than Japan, but ordinary profit fell year on year.

In the business of ferries and coastal RoRo ships, cargo volumes generally maintained a firm tone due to the modal shift caused by truck driver shortages and aging, and workstyle reform in the land transportation industry. The number of passengers also increased thanks to the introduction of new ferries into service and activities to promote the concept of casual cruises. Although factors such as cancellations during busy periods due to major typhoons had a negative impact, the ferries and coastal RoRo ships division posted an ordinary profit.

(D) Associated Businesses The real estate business stably posted an ordinary profit because of an increase in the revenue of Daibiru Corporation, which is the core company in the Group’s real estate business, benefiting from a firm office leasing market centered on the Tokyo metropolitan area. The cruise ship business posted a year-on-year decrease in ordinary profit mainly due to higher fuel costs. However, the results of other associated businesses such as the tugboat and trading businesses were generally strong, and the ordinary profit of the associated businesses segment as a whole was almost unchanged year on year.

(E) Others Other businesses, which are mainly cost centers, include ship operations, ship management, ship chartering, and financing. Ordinary profit in this segment was roughly on par year on year.

(2) Outlook for FY2019

Looking ahead at the dry bulker market in the second half of FY2019, we expect charter rates to remain firm, reflecting tighter vessel availability as more vessels go into dry dock for the installation of scrubbers for compliance with SOx regulations from 2020. Early next year, uncertainty caused by trade tensions between the US and China and decreased transportation volumes due to global economic slowdown could still give cause for concern.

As for the VLCC market, looking at the vessel demand side, we expect ton-mile demand to grow due to an increase in procurement of alternatives such as shale oil from the Atlantic, in addition to stronger winter demand. Meanwhile, on the vessel supply side, we expect that the impact of new vessel supply will be offset by growing concerns over vessel chartering due to US sanctions on Chinese shipping companies and rising numbers of vessels in dry dock for the installation of scrubbers. Consequently, rates are expected to remain firm from the second half.

We expect that the product tanker rates will rise mainly due to an increase in demand for the transportation of gas oil as a result of the introduction of tightened SOx regulations in 2020 and an increase in demand for heating oil for the winter, in addition to a letup in the delivery of new vessels. Regarding containerships, ONE is revising its short-term freight rate assumptions in light of concern over global economic slowdown. It will, however, aim to improve competitiveness through continued cargo portfolio optimization and cost reduction.

In consideration of these prospects, for FY2019, we project revenue of ¥1,173.0 billion, operating profit of ¥26.0 billion, ordinary profit of ¥50.0 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥40.0 billion.

5. Financial Position Total assets as of September 30, 2019 decreased by ¥ 65.3 billion compared to the balance as of the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥ 2,069.0 billion.This was primarily due to the decrease in Cash and deposits.

Total liabilities as of September 30, 2019 decreased by ¥ 47.2 billion compared to the balance as of the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥ 1,435.6 billion. This was primarily due to the decrease in Short-term bank loans.

Total net assets as of September 30, 2019 decreased by ¥ 18.1 billion compared to the balance as of the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥ 633.4 billion. This was primarily due to the decrease in Unrealized gains on hedging derivatives, net of tax.

As a result, shareholders’ equity ratio decreased by 0.1% compared to the ratio as of the end of the previous Fiscal year, to 24.5%.

Source: MOL