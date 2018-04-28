Mitsui OSK Lines Sees Dry Bulk Market Further Recovery On Robust Supply And Demand Environment

The consolidation of shares was approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2017, and the Company consolidated its common shares on the basis of one (1) unit for every ten (10) shares effective October 1, 2017. The dividend and consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 without consolidation of shares taken into consideration are as follows:

1. Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

Dividend per share: second quarter-end: ¥1.00 (Note 1); fiscal year-end: ¥1.00 (Note 2)

2. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

Net income per share: ¥8.36. for the full year

(Note 1) The dividend for the second quarter-end was paid for the number of shares before the consolidation of shares.

(Note 2) The amount represents the dividend without the consolidation of shares taken into consideration.

(Note 3) The annual dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 (without the consolidation of shares taken into consideration) is ¥2.00.

4. Business Performance

In the global economy during the first nine months of the fiscal year (FY) 2017 (April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017), the U.S. economy grew firmly supported by improvement in the employment and income environments due to favorable corporate business conditions, despite some impact from hurricane damage.

The European economy continued to mount a firm recovery due also to continued favorable corporate business conditions and an improving employment environment. The Chinese economy slowed moderately amid tightening financial supervision and environmental regulations by the government, despite steady increases in personal consumption and exports. Meanwhile, the Japanese economy continued its period of recovery, experiencing increased exports, expanded domestic demand and improving corporate earnings, as well as a favorable employment situation.

Looking at the maritime shipping market conditions, the dry bulker market had only a limited downturn ahead of the Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and overall proceeded firmly, due to strong vessel demand and recovery in Brazil’s iron-ore prices, as well as robust orders for grain shipments from the U.S. Gulf and the east coast of South America and firm coal demand during the winter in China. The very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) market was at low levels for the first half, due to factors that include permeating adverse effects of decisions by OPEC countries to reduce oil production along with a steady pace of new vessel deliveries, and these low levels have continued. In the containership freight market, on the Asia-North America and Asia-Europe routes, demand continued to proceed firmly as cargo volumes from Asia reached a record high. Nevertheless, the rise in the spot freight market was limited due to the deployment of new containerships, etc.

The average exchange rate of Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar during the first nine months depreciated by ¥4.98 year on year to ¥111.36. The average bunker price during the same period rose by US$76/MT year on year to US$341/MT.

As a result of the above, we recorded revenue of ¥1,239.6 billion, operating profit of ¥24.3 billion, ordinary profit of ¥34.5 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥29.2 billion.

The following is a summary of business conditions including revenue and ordinary profit/loss per business segment.

(A) Dry Bulk Business

The Capesize bulker market had only a limited downturn ahead of the Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and was showing an underlying firmness. Then against a backdrop of strong chartering activities by major shippers in Western Australia and a recovery in Brazil’s iron-ore prices, the market rose sharply from November, reaching US$30,000 per day for the first time in four years in mid-December. Afterward transactions were limited during the Christmas holidays, and the market fell.

The Panamax market proceeded with a firm bottom in early October due to firm orders for grain shipments from the U.S. Gulf and the east coast of South America, and in the Pacific Ocean, the market index recorded the highest value of all of 2017. Coal imports softened in China around the National Congress of the Communist Party, and the market responded by dropping from late October. However, from mid-November onward, in the Pacific Ocean, orders for coal from Eastern Australia and Indonesia increased in response to China’s winter heating demand. Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Ocean, competition between intra-regional drybulk shipments and grain shipments from the east coast of South America led to a tightening of vessel supply, providing a boost to the market until the start of the Christmas holidays and the market index recorded the highest value of all of 2017. The markets for the handymax and smaller-sized bulkers also proceeded firmly overall. Facing such market conditions, the dry bulker division increased its ordinary profit year on year due to ongoing efforts to reduce costs, in addition to a more upbeat market.

(B) Energy Transport Business

The very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) market proceeded at low levels in the first half due to factors that include permeating adverse effects of decisions by OPEC countries to reduce oil production along with arrival of the spring and summer low-demand period, combined with other factors such as a steady pace of new vessel deliveries. In the third quarter as well, the market continued at low levels regardless of the winter demand period due to an oversupply of vessels for cargo from the Middle East. The product tanker market continued to proceed weakly in the first half due to factors such as a slowdown in cargo volumes between East and West along with increased pressures of supply arising from new vessel deliveries, despite a brief surge in the market brought about by hurricanes striking the U.S. Meanwhile in the third quarter, the low levels continued from the first half as the boost to the market from winter demand was limited despite cold snaps in the U.S. and Europe. The LPG carrier market followed a downward trend for the first half amid a standstill in arbitrage-trading from the U.S. to Asia brought about by diminishing LPG price variations, but the market rebounded upward for the third quarter due to firm LPG shipments mainly from the U.S., aside from several temporary ups and downs due to the fluctuations in the vessel supply and demand balance.

Facing these conditions, the tanker division has recorded an ordinary profit for the first nine months, having made ceaseless efforts to improve operating efficiency and reduce costs through pool operations, in addition to having achieved stable fulfillment of long-term contracts.

The LNG carrier division recorded a stable ordinary profit mainly through medium- to long-term charter contracts, including three newly built vessels. The offshore business division also recorded a stable ordinary profit, brought about by operations of a new FPSO unit and the favorable revenues from the subsea support vessel business.

(C) Product Transport Business

On the Asia-North America routes, demand continued to proceed firmly as cargo volumes from Asia reached a record high. On the other hand, upward momentum with respect to spot freight market was limited, even during the busy summer season, as the supply and demand balance did not tighten due to increased vessel supply as a result of the deployment of new containerships, etc. On Asia-Europe routes also, upward momentum with respect to spot freight rates was marginal despite the highest ever cargo volumes from Asia.

The backhaul cargo volumes from Europe to Asia have also increased since the beginning of the year, which led to a rise in the spot freight market and greatly contributed to route profitability. On the Asia-East Coast of South America routes, cargo volumes from Asia entered a recovery track with full swing, which has led to the spot freight market proceeding in the high value range from the beginning of spring. Although there was a temporary drop in the spot freight market in part due to increased supply as a result of respective companies in the market allocating temporary vessels, the spot freight rates rose again from October to high levels. Under this business environment, and thanks also to the contribution from annual contract freight rates that have risen upon renewals since the start of the year and efforts to cut operation costs by reducing the expenses of repositioning empty containers through improved yield management, the ordinary loss in the containership business was reduced year on year.

Although the transportation volume of completed cars continued to be firm to North America, Asia and Oceania, there are no prospects of a full-fledged recovery to the resource-producing countries under the current climate of sluggish resource prices. As a result of ceaseless efforts to strengthen profitability through reducing the number of ships and improving operation efficiency in response to changes in the trade pattern, the car carrier division improved profit/loss on a year-on-year basis and recorded an ordinary profit for the first nine months.

In the business of ferries and coastal RoRo ships, the demand for freight transportation continued firmly due to the advancement of the modal shift. However, ordinary profit decreased year on year as a result of an increased number of cancellations of services due to typhoons, ship trouble and so forth in the third quarter.

(D) Associated Businesses

The cruise ship business recorded a year-on-year decrease in ordinary profit due to typhoon related stoppages of the Nippon Maru during the summer and sluggish passenger numbers on some autumn and winter cruises.

In the real estate business, ordinary profit increased year on year owing mainly to Daibiru Corporation, the core company in the MOL Group’s real estate business, increasing its sales on the back of the firm office leasing market, centered on the Tokyo metropolitan area. Other associated businesses, such as the tugboat and trading businesses, showed firm performances overall. Consequently, ordinary profit of the associated businesses segment increased on a year-on-year basis.

(E) Others

Other businesses, which are mainly cost centers, include ship operations, ship management, ship chartering, financing, and shipbuilding. Ordinary profit in this segment increased year on year.

5. Financial Position

Total assets as of December 31, 2017 increased by ¥ 34.3 billion compared to the balance as of the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥ 2,251.8 billion. This was primarily due to the increase in Investment securities. Total liabilities as of December 31, 2017 increased by ¥ 3.8 billion compared to the balance as of the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥ 1,537.7 billion. This was primarily due to the increase in Short-term bank loans.

Total net assets as of December 31, 2017 increased by ¥ 30.4 billion compared to the balance as of the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥ 714.0 billion. This was primarily due to the increase in Retained earnings.As a result, shareholders’ equity ratio increased by 0.8% compared to the ratio as of the end of the previous Fiscal year, to 26.6%.

6. Outlook for FY2017

In the dry bulker market, the market substantially fell since the Christmas holidays. However, we are expecting the market to proceed firmly again from the start of the year, supported by a robust supply and demand environment. With respect to the very large crude oil carrier (VLCC), although the market has been proceeding at a low level since the end of last year, the market is expected to recover moderately during the period of winter demand that lasts until around the end of February, and then gradually soften after that. As for the product tanker market, although there is an expectation of demand mainly for small-sized vessels due to the winter demand period, the overall vessel supply and demand balance, including large-sized vessels, is not going to vastly improve, which means there will be continued suppression of market price rises. In the containership freight market, a jump in spot freight market is expected when the market heats up for cargo volumes from Asia across all routes due to the rush in demand prior to the Chinese New Year holidays in mid-February, and as a subsequent slack season is expected following the holidays, the freight rates are expected to decrease to a certain extent. Furthermore, from the start of April, we will work toward the rebirth of our containership business as a new joint-venture company formed as a result of the integration of three Japanese shipping companies.

In consideration of these prospects, for the full year, we project revenue of ¥1,630.0 billion, operating profit of ¥25.0 billion, ordinary profit of ¥25.0 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥10.0 billion.

