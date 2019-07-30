Mitsui to lift Australia’s Vincent crude cargo in Aug after 1-year suspension: sources

Australia’s heavy, sweet Vincent crude has returned to the spot market after a production suspension of more than one year, with Japanese trading house Mitsui set to lift a cargo in mid-August, according to shipping reports and industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter Monday.

Shipping reports showed Mitsui seeking an Aframax-sized vessel late last week to lift a cargo on August 17 for delivery to North Asia.

Details around the lifting of the cargo could not be immediately confirmed with Mitsui.

A Mitsui spokesman confirmed Monday that the Vincent oil field resumed production on July 4 and that the Greater Enfield project “has not started production as of 2:30 pm Japan time (0530 GMT) Monday”.

The spokesman added that the Greater Enfield project is expected to commence production soon.

Vincent crude has been out of the spot market since the loading of the last cargo in May 2018, as the FPSO Ngujima-Yin, where Vincent crude loads from, underwent modifications as part of the Greater Enfield project.

Under the project, production of heavy, sweet grade Enfield crude was permanently halted and the remaining reserves, as well as production from new fields, were tied back to the FPSO.

The project will increase production of Vincent crude by 40,000 b/d to around 60,000 b/d, S&P Global Platts reported previously.

Mitsui’s mid-August cargo will be the only one to be lifted from the field that month, a source said.

Field operator Woodside Energy has yet to start marketing any cargoes from the Greater Enfield project this month, an industry source said Monday.

Woodside holds a 60% stake in the Greater Enfield project, with the remaining 40% held by Mitsui E&P Australia.

Vincent crude will return to a market where differentials for other Australian heavy, sweet crudes had surged in recent months due to end-user demand for low sulfur fuel oil blendstock as part of stricter marine fuel standards set to start next year.

Fellow Australian heavy grades Van Gogh and Pyrenees crude were heard to have traded this month at premiums of $13-$14/b to Platts Dated Brent, FOB, for September-loading cargoes, making them among the most expensive crudes in the world.

The FPSO Ngujima-yin returned to its production field on May 5, and production re-commenced from the existing Vincent wells on July 4, Woodside said in its latest quarterly report.

Source: Platts