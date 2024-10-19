MLC Amendments entry into force: 23 December 2024

MLC Amendments – entry into force 23/12/2024

The 2022 amendments to MLC 2006, adopted at the ILO 110th session in Geneva, are expected to come into force from 23rd December 2024. The amendments can be read in full here but we provide a brief overview below for ease of reference.

Regulation 1.4 – Recruitment and placement

Further protection for seafarers if a recruitment or placement agent fails to meet its obligations under the seafarer’s employment agreement. Seafarers should be informed of their rights, prior to or in the process of engagement.

Regulation 2.5 – Repatriation

Flag and Port states must be proactive in facilitating and assisting seafarers who require repatriation, including those deemed abandoned. This includes replacement seafarers, who shall be afforded the same rights under the MLC 2006. Responsibility for replacement seafarers shall be on Port state, flag state and labour supplying states.

Regulation 3.1 – Accommodation and recreational facilities

Appropriate recreational facilities, amenities, and services, including telephone and internet services shall be provided. Any charge for the use ship to shore telephone or internet should be reasonable in amount.

Internet access should also be provided by States to seafarers on-board ships in their ports and at anchorage, with any charge for same again being reasonable in amount.

The ILO hope that this amendment will have a positive impact on seafarer’s mental health.

Regulation 3.2 – Food and catering

Adequate supplies of food and drinking water shall be on board, considering the number of seafarers on board, religious requirements, and cultural practices. The duration and nature of the voyage shall be suitable in respect of quality, nutritional value, variety and shall be provided free of charge during the period of engagement. Organisation and equipment of the catering department shall be as such to permit meals to be prepared and served in hygienic conditions.

Regulation 4.1 – medical care on board ship and ashore

States to ensure prompt disembarkation of seafarers in need of immediate medical care and access to medical facilities ashore. Where a seafarer has died on board, the State in whose territory the death has occurred (including its territorial waters) or into whose territory the ship next enters, shall facilitate the repatriation of the remains.

Seafarers should not be prevented from disembarking for public health reasons and ships should be permitted to replenish their stores, fuels, water, food and supplies.

Regulation 4.3 – Health and safety protection and accident prevention

There should be provision for appropriately sized personal protection equipment and measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure to harmful levels of ambient factors and chemicals.

All deaths of seafarers should be adequately investigated and recorded by the flag state of the ship and reported on an annual basis to the ILO.

Amendments to Appendices relating to financial security provisions

It is sufficient for MLC Certificates of financial security to name only the registered owner of the ship.

