MLS and SMT Collaborate to Offer Unique End to End Maritime Training Solution

Two respected maritime practical training and eLearning specialists are collaborating to provide a unique end-to-end maritime training solution for the commercial, leisure and offshore shipping sectors.

Marine Learning Systems (MLS) provides software and service solutions to optimize knowledge, skills and behaviour for maritime operators while Stream Marine Training (SMT) is a leading provider of mandatory safety critical courses as well as development marine and technical training programmes and cadetships to the global maritime and oil & gas sectors.

The collaboration combines the best attributes of both organisations with MLS using its unrivalled software design expertise to provide the platform and tools to enable maritime businesses to manage their entire training needs either at a fleet, vessel or individual crew member level.

SMT will provide the training content and blended learning elements run by its experienced industry trainers, many of whom are ex-mariners, and experts in their fields.

The training cycle offered by the joint venture begins with identifying any knowledge or skill gaps within the organisation so targeted training can be implemented. This is maximised using a blended learning approach enabling the non-practical elements of a course to be completed online, saving operators time and money.

For the practical elements, trainee knowledge is assessed prior to arriving at SMT’s purpose-built facility so appropriate training can be arranged in advance. The cyclical nature of the solution offered by MLS and SMT is designed to ensure that training requirements are constantly being monitored.

To ensure compliance and training effectiveness, operators will have access to a reporting dashboard where individual, vessel or fleet performance can be monitored. This will also enable identification of training requirements, refresher training, and even benchmarking at fleet, vessel or individual levels.

“This collaboration offers a complete end-to-end training cycle solution and is launched just at the right time to help seafarers get their training back on track post-COVID-19,” said Martin White, CEO of SMT.

“Clients will realise the benefits of being in complete control of their training requirements and will have access to detailed data covering the skills, knowledge and competencies of their workforce. The system will also measure any knowledge or skills fade over time and indicate refresher training topics and frequency,” he added.

Murray Goldberg, CEO of MLS said, “Operators will also enjoy cost savings as classroom-based training will be reduced by up to 50%, meaning significant travel and accommodation savings.”

“Equally, seafarers will benefit from the flexibility offered by the blending learning approach, being able to participate in the online sections whatever their location. This is backed-up by SMT’s newly re-opened facilities which has stringent new coronavirus policies in place that comply with the HSE, MCA and UK government guidelines to keep delegates and staff safe.”

To take advantage of this comprehensive end to end training solution logon to http://www.mls-smt.partners/

Source: Stream Marine Training