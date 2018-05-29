MMC Corp’s 1Q net profit drops 26.3% on lower contribution from ports, power plants

MMC Corp Bhd’s net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 (1QFY18) fell by 26.3% to RM41.3 million or 1.40 sen per share, from RM56.1 million or 1.80 sen per share in the previous corresponding quarter.

The conglomerate, which is one of the flagships controlled tycoon Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, attributed the earnings contraction to lower contribution from Johor Port Bhd and Northport (M) Bhd.

Furthermore, there was smaller share of profit from Malakoff Corp Bhd as a result of a drop in contribution from Segari Energy Venture Sdn Bhd (SEV)’s plant and lower fuel margin recorded at coal plants, according to the group’s filing with Bursa Malaysia.

MMC Corp noted that the decline was compensated by higher contribution from Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (KVMRT-SSP) Line and Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) as well.

The group’s quarterly revenue, however, jumped by 38.3% to RM1.28 billion from RM925.2 million in 1QFY17, due to work progress from the KVMRT-SSP line and Langat sewerage treatment project as well as higher volume handled at PTP.

“However, these are offset with lower contribution from RAPID Material offloading facilities (RAPID MOLF) operations at Johor Port and lower container volume handled at Northport,” it added.

The port and logistics segment saw a decline in revenue by 8.2% to RM654.6 million against RM712.8 million previously. It explained that the lower contribution from RAPID MOLF at Johor Port is because the project is near completion, and lower container volume handled at Northport is due to shifting of global shipping alliances.

The profit before zakat and taxation for the segment also fell by RM57.1 million to RM67 million as a result of that.

Similarly, MMC Corp also saw a decline in performance for the energy and utilities segment as its profit before zakat and taxation was lower at RM38 million versus RM49.3 million in 1QFY17 due to lower share of profit from its associate Malakoff at the back of lower contribution from SEV’s plant and lower fuel margin.

The engineering segment, however, saw an increase of 212% to RM604.3 million in its revenue 1QFY18 mainly due to progress from KVMRT-SSP line and Langat sewerage treatment project. The profit before zakat and taxation also grew by 187.3% to RM74.4 million in 1QFY18 from RM25.9 million in 1QYF17.

The investment holding, corporate and others segment, however, saw its loss before zakat and taxation widened to RM115.3 million in 1QFY18 as compared to RM105.6 million in the preceding year’s corresponding quarter despite a growth of 12.2% in its revenue to RM21 million during the same period.

The bourse filing noted that the higher losses were due to higher finance costs incurred.

On the group’s prospect, MMC Corp remains positive of its prospect driven by improving performances of its operating companies together with contribution from ongoing construction projects.

The ports and logistics division is expected to see higher revenue across all ports moving forward.

“The completion of 100% acquisition in Penang Port Sdn Bhd (Penang Port) is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings as it allows full consolidation of Penang Port as a wholly-owned subsidiary,” it added, noting that the acquisition will allow MMC Corp to establish a strong foothold in the Northern region and complement its strategic presence.

It said energy and utilities will continue to contribute positively via the group’s associate companies, Malakoff and Gas Malaysia Bhd.

The substantial existing order-book provides earnings visibility for the engineering division, anchored by the KVMRT-SSP line’s underground work as well as its project delivery partner (PDP) role for the elevated portion.

Earnings will also be sustained by ongoing projects, namely Langat 2 water treatment plant, Langat centralised sewerage treatment project and MMC Corp’s involvement in the PDP role for Pan Borneo Sabah highway.

As of closing, MMC Corp’s share price was unchanged at RM1.57 with about 224,100 shares traded, giving it a market capitalisation of RM4.66 billion.

Source: The Edge Markets