MMEA detains two tanker ships in illegal fuel transfer

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two tanker ships near Pengerang, today, after their crew failed to furnish documents from Customs Department or any tax payment-related proofs. Tanjung Sedili Maritime director, Maritime Commander Mohd Zulfadli Nayan said the ships were spotted by a the agency’s patrolling team at 2.5km southwest of Tanjung Setapa at 12.15am.

He said this was following a complaint on suspected Ship-to-Ship STS) fuel transfer carried out by the vessels, of which one of them was transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG). “There was suspicion that there were attempts by the vessel operators to evade tax who were plying the waters near Pasir Gudang Port boundary,” he said in a statement today. He said the ships, that were registered in Malaysia, were detained with 41 crew members. “During checks, the captains failed to furnish documents related to tax payment or customs declaration,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Customs Act 1967 and Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952. Mohd Zulfadli also thanked the public for reporting such suspicious activities to the authorities. “We are responsible in ensuring that the Malaysian waters are free from any illegal activities,” he said.

Source: New Straits Times