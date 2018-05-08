MMHE widens loss on lower income

MALAYSIA Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MMHE) noted that lower income widened its loss in the first quarter ended Mar 31, 2018 (1Q18), to RM25.27 million from a net loss of RM16.61 million in 1Q17.

The marine and heavy engineering services provider’s revenue for the period fell 20.2% year-on-year (YoY) to RM188.28 million on completion of projects for its heavy engineering segment and lesser repair works for its marine business.

Turnover for the heavy engineering segment saw a 27% YoY drop to RM153.5 million due to finalisation of completed projects in the quarter.

MMHE’s offshore sector successfully sailed five units of Dangote Catenary Anchor Leg Mooring buoy for Sofec Inc, while the onshore sector completed the centralised piping fabrication works for Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project for client Toyo Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd.

Revenue for the marine segment fell 6.6% YoY in 1Q18 to RM77 million on lesser repair works performed as some ship-owners deferred their drydocking.

The marine segment completed repair and maintenance works on 20 vessels from various categories and has two ongoing conversion projects, namely the Nautica Bergading floating, storage and offloading (FSO) for EA Technique (M) Bhd and Benchamas-2 FSO for MISC Bhd.

Group MD and CEO Wan Mashitah Wan Abdullah Sani said the pickup in global energy prices did not translate into immediate opportunities for MMHE in 2018.

“The heavy engineering segment continues to suffer from scarcity of new contracts, and accordingly, performance in 2018 is expected to remain under pressure.

“The marine segment encountered headwinds as shipowners deferred their drydocking activities in reaction to uncertainty in the enforcement of new regulations in the shipping industry,” she said in a statement to the exchange last Friday.

Wan Mashitah anticipates the performance in the second half of the year to improve, benefitting from the deferral of some drydocking activities into this period.

The group is committed to its strategy of expanding into new business segments in oil and gas services to ensure sustainability of income.

“Replenishment of orderbook for both the marine and heavy engineering segments remain a top priority,” Wan Mashitah added.

Last month, MMHE said it was banking on the global growth of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry to drive its onshore services business and help generate more stable and recurring revenue streams.

The group expects its marine segment to benefit from more LNG vessel repair contracts as consumption of LNG grows in emerging markets.

The company’s board had earlier approved an additional RM150 million in capital expenditure this year to build a new dry dock facility to facilitate growing LNG business opportunities.

Source: The Malaysian Reserve