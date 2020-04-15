MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report April 15 2020

Volatile trading today with branded products concluding throughout the day in a narrow band. PBF traded at 655-665yuan/mt in Shandong and 660-675yuan/mt in Tangshan. Some mill appetite as increased due to low inventory levels. Traders also rose the offer levels of s omemain- stream products inventory given recent the relatively tight availability. Total concluded transactions rose over yesterday. According to SMM, mills profit margins for rebar increased to more than 430yuan/mt and almost 200yuan/mt for HRC, with an iron ore price of 84 USD/mt. Mills buying demand picked up accordingly.

