MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report April 20 2020

Physical iron ore port stock prices for PBF in Shandong and Tangshan hovered around 655-660yuan/mt and 665-670yuan/mt respectively today. Market activity picked up in the afternoon session, and some mills increased their procurements, buying in small amounts. Val e announced that their iron ore fines production in 2020 will be down to 310-330 Mt from 340-355 Mt and its pellet production to 35-40 Mt from 44 Mt. Supported by this news, some traders held their prices firm, and in view of recent decreasing iron ore arrivals, iron ore prices may enjoy certain support. In the port stock market, the price spread between lump and fines has quickly fallen, as transactions for lump has risen from last week.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)