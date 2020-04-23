MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report April 23 2020

Iron ore physical port stock prices remain volatile this week, prices generally drifting lower on slack demand. According to SMM, mill profit margins for rebar have declined to 370yuan/mt and to 140yuan/mt for HRC, so their demand for low grade iron ore products has increased, with the price spread between high-grade and low-grade iron ore products likely to shrink. Lump and pellet premiums keep falling, mainly caused by the increasing supply of domestic concentrates and the thinner profits margins at the mills. In the port stock market, the price spread of lump and fines has narrowed, boosting demand for lump and likely to keep those premiums stable for now.

Download PDF

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)