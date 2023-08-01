MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 01 2023

DCE iron ore futures rose by 0.96 % today, the main contract closed at 838.5.The traders’ willingness to ship is general. The steel mills are not active to purchase.The overall trading sentiment of the market is less.PBF at Shandong port deal 871-872 yuan/mt,decrease 5-6 yuan/mt. PBF at Tangshan port deal 885 yuan/mt,increase 5 yuan/mt. According to SMM’s maintenance data, the impact of blast furnace maintenance this week on molten iron is 1.2172 million tons, an increase of 4100 tons compared to last week’s maintenance impact. The impact of blast furnace maintenance next week on molten iron is 1.1325 million tons, a decrease of 84700 tons compared to this week. The blast furnaces that were originally affected by environmental factors have started to resume producƟon, and this week, with the increase of arrival volume, the dual strong paƩern of supply and demand is relatively certain. We need to pay attention to the changes in production restriction news in the future, and it is expected that short-term iron ore prices will still fluctuate.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)