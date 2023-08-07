MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 07 2023

DCE iron ore futures fall today by 1.57%.the main contract I2401 closed 719.5. some traders were negative to sell, steel mills purchased on demand. today’s overall market transaction atmosphere in general. PBF at Shandong port dealt 842 yuan/mt; decreased 8 yuan/mt from last Friday. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 840-845 yuan/mt; decreased 5-10 yuan/mt from last Friday. SMM Shipping Data Display: the total global iron ore shipment volume of SMM is 30.91 million tons, a decrease of 6.2% compared to the previous month. Among them, shipments from Australia and Brazil have both decreased. The total amount of iron ore arriving at the port was 20.9611 million tons, which also experienced a 14.12% decline due to the impact of the typhoon. However, with the completion of maintenance in some steel mills on the demand side, there is still room for slight improvement. The increase in iron ore supply is lower than expected. However, suppressed by the news of crude steel reduction, short-term ore prices may continue to fluctuate weakly.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)