MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 13 2024

DCE iron ore futures moved downwards after a higher opening, with the most-traded contract I2501 closing at 734 yuan/mt, unchangedfrom yesterday. Traders showed weak enthusiasm for selling; steel mills were cautiously observing, with average purchasing willingness. The overall market transaction atmosphere was sluggish today. In Shandong, PB fines traded at 755- 760 yuan/mt, basically flat compared to yesterday; in Tangshan, PB fines traded at 770-775 yuan/mt, also flat compared to yesterday. In the morning, iron ore prices rebounded slightly, but the end-user market remained sluggish, lacking upward momentum. According to SMM’s statistics on blast furnace maintenance, this week’s blast furnace maintenance led to a reduction in pig iron output by over 80,000 mt. Under the pressure of negative feedback, the momentum for iron ore price rebound is insufficient, and it may continue to bottom out and operate weakly in the short term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)