MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 15 2019

Uncertainty has hit the market today, with market participants unsure of future price direction, and thus total concluded trades at port were down over yesterday. Some traders showed no intentions to sell at lower prices as they are considered the recent declining arrivals as well as the tightness of supply of some products at the port stock market. Other traders still prefer to stand on the side-lines until steel prices have stabilised and have a clear price direction. According to SMM, iron ore port stock prices are still expected to have limited downslide potential the tight supply and demand situation.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)