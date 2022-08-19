MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 19 2022

DCE iron ore was was shocked sharply all the day.The main contract closed at 673.5,decreased of 1.97 %. Traders are no more motivated to ship. Steel mills are more mainly on the sidelines, and market turnover continues to pick up.PBF at Shandong port dealt 730-745 yuan/ mt,increase 5 yuan/mt than yesterday. PBF at Tangshan dealt 741-745 yuan/mt,keep stable compare with yesterday. As of August 19, the inventory of 35 ports tracked by SMM totaled 135.07 million tons, 70000 tons more than last week and 4.98 million tons more than the same period last year. The port inventory has been accumulated for eight consecutive periods. The average daily port dredging volume of imported mines in this period increased by 67000 tons to 2.682 million tons on a weekly basis. Driven by the resumption of production of the steel plant, the port dredging volume increased this week. However, at present, the profit of steel mills is shrinking, and the production enthusiasm may be affected. Before the peak season comes, the expected replenishment of steel mills is still to be verified. In the short term, the upward driving force of iron ore prices is insufficient, and it is expected that iron ore prices will still operate in shock.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)