MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 22 2022

DCE iron ore was was shocked and keep upward all the day.The main contract closed at 690.5,increased of 1.47 %. Traders are no more motivated to ship. Steel mills are more mainly on the sidelines, and market turnover continues to pick up.PBF at Shandong port dealt 737-741 yuan/mt,increase 5-10 yuan/mt than last week. SSF at Shandong port dealt 625yuan/mt,increase 5 yuan/mt than last week. PBF at Tangshan dealt 750 yuan/mt,increase 5-9 yuan/mt than last week. On the macro level, the central bank lowered the quoted interest rate of the loan market, and the 1-year and 5-year LPR interest rates will be 5 and 15 basis points respectively, in line with market expectations. Basically, according to SMM statistics, from August 15 to August 21, the total volume of global iron ore shipments was 29.62 million tons, an increase of 0.8% month on month. Among them, the volume sent to China by Australia due to berth maintenance decreased by 19.8% month on month, and the volume sent to China by Brazil increased by 31.3% month on month. The total amount of iron ore arriving in China was 24.11 million tons, an increase of 2.1% month on month. Another part of

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)