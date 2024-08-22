MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 22 2024

Today, the iron ore futures opened high and then fell back, with the main contract I2501 closing at 730, up 0.41% for the day. The enthusiasm of traders to sell is moderate, while steel mills are more cautious and have average purchasing intentions. The overall market trading atmosphere today is relatively quiet. In Shandong, the price of PB powder transactions is in the range of 725-730 yuan/ton. In Tangshan, the price of PB powder transactions is around 745-750 yuan/ton, which is basically unchanged from yesterday. According to SMM’s data on ten ports, there has been a noticeable decrease in port inventory compared to the previous period. From the perspective of the five major materials’ apparent demand released today, there has been some improvement compared to before. The demand for hot-rolled products has improved significantly, which may drive enthusiasm in the raw materials market. In summary, it is expected that the short-term iron ore prices may fluctuate slightly stronger.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)