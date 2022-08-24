MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 24 2022

DCE iron ore was was shocked and keep upward all the day.The main contract closed at 716,increased of 2.65 %. Traders are generally motivated to ship. Steel mills are more mainly on the sidelines, and market turnover continues to pick up.PBF at Shandong port dealt 750-755 uan/mt,increase 5yuan/mt than yesterday. PBF at Tangshan dealt 755-760 yuan/mt,keep stable compare with yesterday. With the relief of the high temperature weather, the downstream demand gradually recovers. At present, the profit of the steel plant is acceptable, which drives the production enthusiasm of the steel plant and increases the rigid demand for raw materials. At present, the market sentiment is warming up, and the expectation of the peak season is still there. In the future, we need to pay attention to the port inventory data and the sustainability of demand. It is expected that the iron ore price will be strong and volatile in the later period.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)