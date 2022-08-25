MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 25 2022

DCE iron ore was was shocked sharply all the day.The main contract closed at 705.5,decreased of 0.21 %. Traders are generally motivated to ship. Steel mills are more mainly on the sidelines, and market turnover continues to pick up.PBF at Shandong port dealt 750-760 uan/mt,increase 5-10yuan/mt than yesterday; SSF at Shandong port dealt 637-640 yuan/mt .PBF at Tangshan dealt 768-785 yuan/mt,increase 15-20yuan/mt than yesterday. According to the inventory data of the top ten ports tracked by SMM, the total inventory of the top ten ports accumulated 1% month on month to 91.56 million tons this week. So far, the top ten ports have been accumulated in the eighth phase. After the stock preparation of steel mill traders in the early stage was completed, the demand for iron ore still increased but slowly, resulting in insufficient power for the rise of ore price. However, considering that the macro economy is still making efforts to stimulate market sentiment. Superimposed on the expectations of the peak season, it is expected that the short-term iron ore price will still be dominated by strong shocks.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)