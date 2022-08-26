MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 26 2022

DCE iron ore was was shocked and keep upaward all the day.The main contract closed at 735,increased of 3.01%. Traders are generally motivated to ship. Steel mills are more mainly on the sidelines, and market turnover continues to pick up.PBF at Shandong port dealt 765-770uan/mt,increase 5-10yuan/mt than yesterday; SSF at Shandong port dealt 643-652yuan/mt,increase 5-10yuan/mt than yesterday .PBF at Tangshan dealt 773-780yuan/mt,increase 5-15 yuan/mt than yesterday. As of August 26, the inventory of 35 ports tracked by SMM totaled 134.31 million tons, a decrease of 760000 tons compared with last week and an increase of 4.7 million tons compared with the same period of last year. After the end of eight phases of port inventory, the accumulated inventory entered the warehouse removal stage. The average daily port dredging volume of imported mines in this period increased by 35000 tons to 2.716 million tons on a weekly basis. This week, there was a certain increase in the daily average molten iron of the national sample steel plants. It is expected that the daily average molten iron will increase again in September, and the demand will improve.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)