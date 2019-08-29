MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 29 2019

A day of little activity to note today, with both physical and exchange traded iron ore contracts trading in a narrow band. Concluded transactions picked up due to some mill restocking. According to SMM, the daily average deliveries in Tangshan this week was more than 300,000 mt . Some mills are worrying about future transportation controls given that current policy cuts were lower-than-expected. As for products, PB Fines Tangshan market were relatively firmer than that in other regions, mainly due tighter tradeable. However, it is expected that future arrivals of PB Fines in September may help ease some of the pressure on the product. Nonetheless, the increasing arrival of Vale’s products has narrowed the spread between Carajas Fines / BRBF and PB Fines.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)