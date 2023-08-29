MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 29 2023

DCE iron ore futures declined by 1.04 % today, the main contract closed at 810.5.The traders’ willingness to ship is general. The steel mills are active to purchase.The overall trading sentiment of the market is less. PBF at Shandong port deal 884-886 yuan/mt,decrease 3 yuan/mt. PBF at Tangshan port deal 883-888 yuan/mt,decrease 7 yuan/mt. The market sentiment continued to be pessimistic today, with slightly insufficient confidence in the economy, and the strong expectations in the early stage were somewhat depleted. However, from a fundamental perspective, according to SMM statistics, the impact of blast furnace maintenance on molten iron this week was 863000 tons, a decrease of 75400 tons compared to last week’s maintenance impact. The impact of blast furnace maintenance next week on molten iron is 850300 tons, a decrease of 12700 tons compared to this week. Due to the continuous high production of molten iron in steel mills, iron ore just needs support, and overall, the fundamentals of the mining end are healthy. It is recommended to pay attention to financial sentiment and fluctuations in steel mill profits, and it is expected that mining prices will be mainly weak and volatile in the short term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)