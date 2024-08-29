MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 29 2024

Today, iron ore futures ﬂuctuated strongly, with the most-traded contract I2501 closing at 760 yuan/mt, up 0.53% for the day. Traders showed a fair willingness to sell. Steel mills remained cautious, primarily restocking as needed. The overall market transaction atmosphere was decent today. In Shandong, PB fines traded at 745-755 yuan/mt, up 0-5 yuan/mt from yesterday; in Tangshan, PB fines traded at 760- 765 yuan/mt, unchanged from yesterday. Today, the apparent demand for the five major steel products showed an overall upward trend, with total inventory significantly reduced. The supply-demand mismatch for finished steel products was minimal. With the peak season approaching, the market holds high expectations for improved end-user demand, driving up the prices of the entire ferrous metals series. Additionally, the seventh round of coke price cuts has been implemented, further boosting steel mill profits. Due to profit recovery, more blast furnace production resumption plans are emerging, and pig iron production is expected to increase next week, providing some support for iron ore prices. In the short term, iron ore prices may continue to ﬂuctuate strongly.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)