MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report August 31 2022

DCE iron ore was was shocked and keep downaward all the day.The main contract closed at 685,decreased of 1.72%. Traders are generally motivated to ship. Steel mills are more mainly on the sidelines, and market turnover continues to pick up.PBF at Shandong port dealt 725-728 yuan/mt,decrease5-15 yuan/mt than yesterday; SSF at Shandong port dealt 630 yuan/mt,decrease 5 yuan/mt than yesterday.PBF at Tangshan dealt 733-735 yuan/mt,decrease 3-5 yuan/mt than yesterday. With the resurgence of the domestic epidemic, the pessimistic sentiment of the market has increased, and the optimism about the peak season expectations has weakened, and the futures market is weak. According to SMM’s research, on August 31, the operating rate of blast furnace according to SMM’s statistics was 94.35%, with an increase of 1.19 percentage points on a weekly basis. The capacity utilization rate of blast furnace was 95%, and the cycle ratio increased by 1 percentage point. At present, the raw material inventory of the steel plant is low, and there is a certain replenishment demand to support the ore price. It is expected that the iron ore price will fluctuate widely in the.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)