MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 04 2019

DCE iron ore futures continued to rise today, helping push the physical market higher. PBF traded at 660yuan/mt and higher in some regions. Most traders are generally optimistic, and mills were actively buying. According to mills in East China, iron ore inventory is at around 20 days, and have concluded their restocking cycles with seaborne iron ore bought back in November at around US$80/mt. They now prefer to buy subject to demand in the run up to the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays. They are bullish on iron ore prices given increasing demand.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)