MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 05 2019

A stable day on the physical iron ore port stock market despite DCE iron ore futures declining over yesterday. PB Fines traded at 670yuan/mt and SSF traded at 540yuan/mt. Mill demand inched slightly down as some of them have restocked early this week and most traders were reluctant to give way their quotes. Hebei launched another round of emergency rules in response to heavy pollution, to last from Dec 7th to Dec 10th. Mills were therefore understandably cautious, potentially limiting any near-term upside for iron ore port stock prices.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)