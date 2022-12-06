MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 06 2022

DCE iron ore futures rose by 0.06% today, the main contract closed 795.5. The traders’ willingness to ship is more .The steel mills are active to purchase. The overall trading sentiment of the market is better. PBF at Shandong port dealt 788-795 yuan/mt,increase 2-7 yuan/mt; PBF at Tangshan port dealt 795-799 yuan/mt,decrease 11-13 yuan/mt. According to SMM statistics, the impact of blast furnace maintenance this week on molten iron was 186.28 tons, a month on month decrease of 54500 tons. SMM speculates that next week, the maintenance volume of the blast furnace will decrease again, and the demand for iron ore will be supported. However, the current traders and steel mills are under great financial pressure. The current rise in mineral prices may suppress the enthusiasm of winter storage procurement, and the pace of replenishment may slow down. In view of the current optimistic sentiment and the favorable expectation brought by the later economic conference, the iron ore price ﬂuctuates widely in the short term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)