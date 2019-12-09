MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 09 2019

The physical port stock iron ore market was playing second fiddle to the DCE futures today, with prices trying to play catch up as traders tried to push through higher offers. Morning quotes rose 5-10yuan/mt and PBF traded at 670yuan/mt at Qingdao port and at 680yuan/mt in Tangshan . Traders were unwilling to compromise in negotiations. Mills were less than pleased and were reluctant to buy in large volumes. Shandong announced heavy pollution measures on Dec. 6th, many mills have initiated cuts in production and any easing of the anti-pollution measures will be subject to the weather. Mills are likely to bring forward their restocking plans before the Lunar New Year holiday due to the likelihood of future unscheduled pollution warnings and thus iron ore port stock prices are likely to have further price support in the foreseeable future.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)