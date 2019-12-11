MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 11 2019

Physical port stock quotes were relatively stable this morning though moved higher in the afternoon. PBF traded at 675- 678yuan/mt in Shandong and around 683-690yuan/mt in Tangshan. Traders had little space when negotiating and mills were cautious, preferring to buy small parcels. According to SMM, mills profits for rebar hover around 700yuan/mt, based on an iron ore price of 93.7USD/mt. Mills in East China say they buy on demand for the time being while they progress with their restocking programmes. Hebei experienced another heavy pollution Orange alert, to launch on Dec 13 which gave mills some pause and will likely help ease demand in the province.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)