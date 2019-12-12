MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 12 2019

A volatile day on the DCE was contrasted by a relatively benign day in the physical market. Mill demand fell off as the expected lower prices did not materialize. Tangshan reaffirmed their heavy pollution cuts, starting from Dec 13. Additionally, Shanxi announced an Orange alert from Dec 12, and Anyang upgraded their orange alert to red alert. Anyang steel’s two sintering machines and one blast furnace have been required to halt production, and other mills’ sintering machines in Anyang city have to stop production. These escalated production limits slowed down mill purchasing. The transaction prices in the port stock market dipped slightly under current increasing production limits.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)