MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 13 2019

SMM statistics showed that iron ore stocks across 35 Chinese ports totaled 113.33 million mt as of December 13, down 170,000 mt from a week ago and 14.1 million mt lower than a year ago. Daily average deliveries from the 35 ports increased 54,000 mt on a weekly basis to 2.94 million mt this week. Despite higher arrivals, stocks at two ports in Tangshan shrank further as deliveries continued to increase. Port stocks in Shandong fell slightly amid lower arrivals and stable purchases. Deliveries from some ports along the Yangtze River continued to rise as some steel mills restocked. However, deliveries from ports are likely to fall back next week as environmental restrictions slow purchases by steel mills.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)