MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 14 2022

DCE iron ore futures rose by 1.32% today, the main contract closed 808.5. The traders’ willingness to ship is general.The steel mills are active to purchase.The overall trading sentiment of the market is better. PBF at Shandong port dealt 805-814 yuan/mt; SSF at Shandong port dealt 660 yuan/mt .PBF at Tangshan port dealt 818-825 yuan/mt,increase 5-7 yuan/mt. From the macro perspective, due to the uncertainty of the date of the economic meeting, the market mentality ﬂuctuated. In terms of fundamentals, the current winter storage rhythm of steel plants is relatively slow, and it is expected that there will still be a certain demand for replenishment in the later period. However, due to the profit pressure of the steel plant, the production enthusiasm of the steel plant may be aﬀected to some extent, but it conforms to the oﬀ-season characteristics. Considering the impact of the news in the later period, it is expected that the iron ore price will remain volatile in the short term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)