MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 18 2019

Physical iron ore port stock quotes fell early this morning, declining around 5yuan/mt. Mill demand picked up today due to routine restocking demand, and some concluded transaction prices rose slightly over the morning in the forenoon. It is expected the transactions in the port stock market may improve in the second half of this week. According to SMM, mills profits for rebar hover around 600yuan/mt, even though rebar prices have dropped over the last couple of weeks. Therefore, mills restocking before the Lunar New Year holiday is still expected to arrive. According to SMM, as some mills have already purchased seaborne cargoes, they may not be too interested in buying from the ports stocks.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)