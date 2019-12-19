Recent News

  

MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 19 2019

DCE iron ore futures reversed course, along with physical port stock quotes. More traders expect to sell at higher prices in the future were unwilling to give ground when negotiating. Some mills continued to restock their inventories this week and thus there was a moderate amount of concluded transactions today. According to SMM, some mills in East China plan to start restocking next week, while some mills who have 30-days worth of iron ore inventory showed little hurry to buy, especially in consideration of uncertain heavy pollution alerts. Some mills in North China have revealed that they just keep 7-days worth of inventory and prepare to start restocking in the next few following. However, Shaan xi province and Linfen city announced another round of heavy pollution weather alerts lasting from Dec 19, so some mills may remain cautious in purchasing.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)

