MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 21 2022

DCE iron ore futures rose by 3.56% today, the main contract closed 829. The traders’ willingness to ship is more.The steel mills are more active to purchase. The overall trading sentiment of the market is better. PBF at Shandong port dealt 817-822 yuan/mt,increase 7-16yuan/mt; PBF at Tangshan port dealt 830 yuan/mt,increase 12 yuan/mt. Recently, the news that China will comprehensively open its entry measures after New Year’s Day has been reported frequently, which has boosted market sentiment and driven the market higher. Yesterday, the southeast of Brazil was hit by heavy rainfall, which aﬀected many cities into a state of emergency. The accident aﬀected the main iron ore producing areas in Brazil. Although December was the rainy season in Brazil, the rainfall was earlier this year. According to SMM, this rainstorm may once again aﬀect the short-term iron ore shipment in Brazil. On the demand side, the operating rate of the blast furnace according to SMM statistics on December 21 increased 0.15% to 92.42% month on month. It is estimated that the average daily hot metal output of steel mills across the country increased slightly by 11900 tons to 2.6458 million tons. The current high level of hot metal continues to support the demand.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)