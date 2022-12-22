MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 22 2022

DCE iron ore futures rose by 0.68% today, the main contract closed 817.5. The traders’ willingness to ship is less.The steel mills are wait and see.The overall trading sentiment of the market isworse. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 829-830 yuan/mt, SSF at Tangshan port dealt 692 yuan/ mt .According to the inventory data of the top ten ports tracked by SMM, the total inventory of the top ten ports fell 0.4% month on month to 90.17 million tons this week. In terms of varieties, the stock of coarse ﬂour dropped most obviously, while that of refined ﬂour, lump ore and pellets were accumulated to varying degrees. At present, the iron ore is still in demand, and it is expected that the iron ore port inventory may decline again following the rhythm of winter storage. In addition, the data of the finished product end has been significantly reduced, giving the raw material end some confidence. However, considering that the rapid rise of ore prices in the early stage still needs time to digest, the iron ore prices will remain volatile in the short term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)