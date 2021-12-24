MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 24 2021

DCE iron ore futures market rose by 3.93%，the main contract closed 713.5. the quotation in the morning was increased by 10 yuan/mt over yesterday. and the price continued to increase by 10-20 yuan/mt afternoon. steel mills purchased on demand. Today the overall market transaction atmosphere is acceptable. PBF at Shandong port dealt 815-825 yuan/mt, increased 10-25 yuan/mt over yesterday; SSF at Shandong port dealt 505-510 yuan/mt, the same as yesterday；PBF at Tangshan port dealt 810-825 yuan/mt, increased 10-30 yuan/mt over yesterday；PBF at Jiangnei port dealt 855 yuan/mt; increased 30 yuan/mt over yesterday; The iron ore inventory across 35 ports tracked by SMM totalled 150.95 million mt, a week-on-week decrease of 1.78 million mt after increasing for 12 consecutive weeks. The daily average deliveries from the 35 ports to domestic market continued to increase, up 98,000 mt on a weekly basis to 2.87 million mt last week. The two major ports in Tangshan saw shipments increasing to around 500,000 mt/day amid easing local environmental protection control. The steel mills increased the purchases of imported ore amid gradual production resumption, which drove up the shipments from ports. iron ore prices are still based on shock operation.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)