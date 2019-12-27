MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 27 2019

SMM data showed that iron ore stocks across 35 Chinese ports totaled 117.04 million mt as of December 27, up 140,000 mt from a week ago, but 12.64 million mt lower than a year ago. Inventories at Caofeidian port rose slightly following significant growth in arrivals. Daily average deliveries from the 35 ports increased 359,000 mt on a weekly basis to 2.82 million mt last week. This was largely driven by Tangshan’s Jingtang port and Caofeidian port where the combined daily average deliveries surged 139% to over 750,000 mt as steel mills resumed purchases following the lifting of pollution alert and port transport ban.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)