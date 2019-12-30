MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report December 30 2019

A slight easing in the ion ore markets today in China, physical port stock quotes down slightly over last Friday. Mills are unlikely to commit to large buys early this week, especially as the Tangshan government announced a strengthened air pollution control plan for January. Lump prices continue to be bullish due to the frequent heavy pollution alerts, and thus the price spread between PBL and PBF has expanded to a current level of 170yuan/mt. This has also been aided by a relatively low PB Lump inventory at major six ports. This price spread may grow further in the near future given the consistent heavy pollution controls.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)