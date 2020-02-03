MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 03 2020

Iron ore DCE futures were limit down on the open, following the collapsing SGX futures market. However, as most firms were required to extend their holiday to Feb.9 due to the coronavirus, there was little activity in the physical port stock market today. Some sporadic trades of PB Fines in Shandong with prices of around 645-655yuan/mt, down by 50-60yuan/mt before the holiday, and traders are reluctant to make offers given the bearish market activity. According to SMM, as most mills inventories will last until the Lantern Festival, mills purchasing is expected to restart soon, depending on Chinese controls due to the coronavirus.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)