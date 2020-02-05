MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 05 2020

Recent News

  

DCE iron ore futures market eased during today’s morning open, and there was a decline of 5-10yuan/mt in the physical port stock market. Traders and mills remain cautious given that downstream sectors have yet to resume work. According to SMM’s latest research, most domestic mines plan to return to work on Feb 10, but some areas depend on local government’s notice. Mines operation will be restrained due to the shortage of raw ore. Current iron ore supply is still ok and iron ore prices are mainly rest on near-term domestic demand.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)

