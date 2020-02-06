MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 06 2020

DCE iron ore futures market rose whilst physical port stock prices remained volatile. PB Fines traded at 590yuan/ mt at Qingdao port early this morning. Markets state that ships leaving mainland China after Feb 1, 2020 for Australia will be quarantined for 14 days and iron ore shipments to China may be influenced to some extent. However, according to SMM, mill rebar profit margins have dropped to 270yuan/mt, based on an iron ore price of 82.5 USD/mt. Mills are increasingly planning to conduct maintenance, which may also reduce demands for iron ore.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)